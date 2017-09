Costumes, props and memorabilia from films starring actor Sylvester Stallone sold for more than $3 million during a three-day sale at Heritage Auctions.

The black leather jacket worn by Stallone in the film “Rocky” was the highest selling item at $149,000. Heritage Auctions Consignment Director Mike Gutierrez said the actor had some of the items in storage for 30 or 40 years.

Stallone opened the auction, which was held on Dec. 18-20 in Los Angeles.