"Rocky Horror" film fetes 40th birthday
#Entertainment News
October 28, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

"Rocky Horror" film fetes 40th birthday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON - Fishnet stockings, corsets and voluminous wigs took over the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday night for a celebratory screening marking the 40th anniversary of film classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

Fans of the 1975 comedy musical lined the red carpet to watch the flamboyant parade. The movie was based on a 1973 hit London play by Richard O‘Brien.

Cast members Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell attended the birthday bash.

“It was a great combination of things -- great writer, director ... But also great set design and costume design, it was a lot of things, and (actor) Tim Curry of course a huge element in that,” Campbell said of the film’s enduring popularity.

“Everyone gets such a kick out of the film and we’re thrilled about it.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
