First trailer gives sneak peak at 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'
April 7, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

First trailer gives sneak peak at 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Movie fans got a sneak peak at Disney’s first spin-off from the “Star Wars” universe on Thursday, with the release of a trailer introducing new rebel characters in the sci-fi saga.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, set for release in December, follows “resistance fighters who have united to steal plans to the dreaded Death Star”, according to starwars.com.

It stars “The Theory of Everything” actress Felicity Jones as lead character Jyn Erso, whose rogue streak is introduced in the short trailer when a authoritative voice lists her various crimes.

“This is a rebellion isn’t it?” she says. “I rebel.”

The story is set before the original films, which began with 1977’s “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope” and there are plenty of explosions and Stormtroopers on display in the teaser.

The movie, directed by Gareth Edwards, also stars Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and “Casino Royale” actor Mads Mikkelson.

The release of “Rogue One” follows the hugely successful blockbuster “Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens”, which came out in December and has stormed box offices worldwide taking more than $2 billion.

Reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; editing by Andrew Roche

