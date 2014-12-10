FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Key Screen Actors Guild Award nominees for film performances
December 10, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

Factbox: Key Screen Actors Guild Award nominees for film performances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (Reuters) - The Screen Actors Guild on Wednesday unveiled nominees for its 21st annual awards. Winners will be announced at a Jan. 25 ceremony in Los Angeles.

Following are nominees in key film categories:

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST

“Birdman”

“Boyhood”

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

“The Imitation Game”

“The Theory of Everything”

BEST ACTOR

Steve Carell, “Foxcatcher”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Imitation Game”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Theory of Everything”

BEST ACTRESS

Jennifer Aniston, “Cake”

Felicity Jones, “The Theory of Everything”

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Reese Witherspoon, “Wild”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Duvall, “The Judge”

Ethan Hawke, “Boyhood”

Edward Norton, “Birdman”

Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Keira Knightley, “The Imitation Game”

Emma Stone, “Birdman”

Meryl Streep, “Into the Woods”

Naomi Watts, “St. Vincent”

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
