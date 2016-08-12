Seth Rogen fools shoppers with talking food

NEW YORK - New York shoppers got a surprise when food in a grocery store suddenly came to life and started talking to them.

The animatronic melon, loaf of bread and a sausage, placed around the store in Long Island City, New York and controlled remotely by actor Seth Rogen were part of an elaborate stunt to promote his raunchy comedy “Sausage Party.” Rogen, who voices some of the characters and came up with the idea for the film, interacted with shoppers while hidden in a camera control room.

The animated comedy is strictly for adults, packed with sexually explicit jokes about supermarket foods unaware they will be turned into meals once they leave the shelves of the grocery store.

“Sausage Party” opened in U.S. movie theaters on Friday and thanks to strong reviews is expected to do well at the box office.