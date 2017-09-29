'Sex and the City 3' is over, but Kim Cattrall says not to blame

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Sex and the City” will not be back for a third movie, despite years of on-again, off-again plans, but actress Kim Cattrall says she is not the one to blame.

“It’s over. We’re not doing it,” Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in the 1990s TV series and two subsequent feature films, told celebrity TV outlet Extra on Thursday.

“I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It’s not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie,” she added

The prospects of a final reunion between the TV show’s four original stars Parker, Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, have been discussed for years, despite the lukewarm critical reception to the 2010 movie sequel “Sex and the City 2,” which was set in Abu Dhabi.

Parker gave no details about why the plans had been shelved but Cattrall on Friday shrugged off media reports that she was responsible, while making clear she was not in favor of it.

“The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016,” Cattrall said on Twitter.

HBO’s “Sex and the City” comedy series ran from 1998-2004, won multiple Emmy awards and was credited with capturing an empowering era for young women, and for its frank sex scenes.

Each of the actresses, now in their 50s or 60s, have blown hot and cold since 2010 about whether its time to say goodbye to their gossipy, fashion-loving New York characters.

Warner Bros, the Hollywood studio behind the first two movies, had no comment on Friday.