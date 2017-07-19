Is this eight-hour sheep epic `the dullest movie ever'?

LONDON (Reuters) - An eight-hour, slow-motion film with no actors, dialogue or narrative - and branded the dullest movie ever made by one of its own producers - is looking for an audience that wants to count sheep. Or at least watch them.

"Baa Baa Land" consists entirely of slow-motion shots of sheep in a field. The film was shot in Essex, England, and was produced by the founders of a digital meditation app, Calm.

"We don’t expect it to break box-office records but believe there is at least a niche audience for it", Michael Acton Smith, one of the film's executive producers and a co-founder of Calm said in a statement.

"We’re in discussion about U.S. and wider distribution and in talks with an American TV channel", he said.

Producer Peter Freedman, said in a statement that he believed it could be the dullest film ever, adding: "We hope that audiences will, too".

"Baa Baa Land", is the latest example of the niche genre called slow cinema, which is known for long takes and little or no dialog or narrative.

Whether counting celluloid sheep will appeal to audiences remains to be seen, but British TV viewers have shown some enthusiasm for the genre before.

In 2015, the BBC Four television channel broadcast, "All Aboard! The Sleigh Ride", a two-hour, dialogue-free film showing reindeer pulling a sleigh used by indigenous peoples in northern Norway, shot from the view of the driver.

The film is scheduled to premiere on an as-yet unannounced date in September at London's Prince Charles Cinema.