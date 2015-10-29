FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bond cast continue "Spectre" promotion in Berlin
October 29, 2015

Bond cast continue "Spectre" promotion in Berlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN - The cast of “Spectre” continued their promotional run of the latest James Bond installment in Berlin on Wednesday, attending the film’s premiere in the German capital.

Daniel Craig, who plays Bond, and fellow cast and crew had attended the movie’s world premiere in London on Monday before heading to Rome on Tuesday.

“Spectre” is the 47-year-old’s fourth reprisal of the 007 role, and his second with director Sam Mendes, after 2012’s critically acclaimed “Skyfall”, which grossed over a billion dollars at the global box office, and won two Oscars and a BAFTA.

“I‘m very, very proud of the fact that I’ve been involved with them for so long,” Craig said on the red carpet.

“I mean, each movie I‘m very proud of but this one especially. It’s been two years of very hard work and we’ve had a huge amount of fun filming it and hopefully that shows in the movie.”

