James Bond's Aston Martin DB10 star of London exhibition
#Entertainment News
November 17, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

James Bond's Aston Martin DB10 star of London exhibition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON - James Bond’s Aston Martin DB10 from the film “Spectre” is among the highlights of a new exhibition featuring the iconic cars from the movie.

“It’s the first time we’ve been able to have a live exhibition during the theatrical launch of a film, so we’re hugely excited,” said Jonathan Sands, the founder and CEO of the London Film Museum, which is showing the exhibition.

“Bond in Motion - The Cars of Spectre,” which opens on Wednesday, will also feature cars driven by villains including Mr. Hinx’s Jaguar C-X75 and Franz Oberhauser’s Rolls Royce Wraith.

