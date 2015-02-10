FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sony and Marvel to partner on Spider-Man movie
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
February 10, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Sony and Marvel to partner on Spider-Man movie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo is pictured outside Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Sony Pictures and Marvel Studies have reached a deal to partner on the next installment of the $4 billion Spider-Man franchise, uniting the web-slinging superhero with Marvel’s comic book universe.

Kevin Feige, president of Walt Disney Co’s Marvel Studios, will co-produce the next film set for July 2017 release with Sony’s Amy Pascal, according to a statement from the firms.

Under the agreement, the Spider-Man will also appear in an upcoming Marvel film, and Marvel characters, which include Iron Man, Thor and Captain America, could appear in later Spider-Man films, the statement said.

Sony Pictures Entertainment, a division of Sony Corp, will continue to own the cinematic rights to Spider-Man, a Marvel superhero, the statement said.

“Spider-Man has more than 50 years of history in Marvel’s world, and with this deal, fans will be able to experience Spider-Man taking his rightful place among other Super Heroes,” the statement said.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy in Los Angeles; Writing by Curtis Skinner; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.