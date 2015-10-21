FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stallone film props go on display ahead of auction
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 21, 2015 / 8:35 PM / 2 years ago

Stallone film props go on display ahead of auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Items belonging to action star Sylvester Stallone and up for grabs in an upcoming auction have gone on display in New York, offering a peek of the props the Hollywood actor used in his “Rocky” and “Rambo” movies.

Fans will have the chance to bid for personal items, props and costumes such as the black leather jacket and boxing gloves Stallone wore as Rocky Balboa and the bandana used by his character John Rambo at an auction in Los Angeles in December.

Fans came from near and far for the public display.

“The boxing gloves would be wonderful to have,” visitor Sandi Bishop, who flew in from North Carolina for the event, said. “If I could have one piece of something, probably the boxing gloves.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.