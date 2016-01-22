FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Luke Skywalker's 'Star Wars' prop gun set for auction
January 22, 2016 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Luke Skywalker's 'Star Wars' prop gun set for auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vintage action figures of Star Wars characters Darth Vader (L) and Luke Skywalker stand on a table ahead of an auction of Star Wars and film related toys at the Vectis auction house in Stockton-on-Tees, Britain November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A rare “Star Wars” prop piece, Luke Skywalker’s DL-44 blaster used in the 1980 film “The Empire Strikes Back”, is up for sale at auction with a minimum bid of $200,000.

Auction house Nate D. Sanders said the prop gun, made of gray, brown and silver fiberglass, is still in its original filming condition, retaining “its original flash suppressor and scope, though it does not (and never did) fire”.

Actor Mark Hamill, who played Skywalker, gave the prop as a gift to a young fan in an episode of the BBC television show “Jim’ll Fix It”, the auction house added.

Measuring 12 inches, it is described as being “in very good condition” despite having some wear.

According to Nate D. Sanders’ website, the minimum bid is at $200,000 with the auction ending on Jan. 28.

Reporting By Reuters Television in Los Angeles; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.

