Disney's 'Star Wars' rakes in $14.1 million in opening day sales
#Entertainment News
December 17, 2015 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Disney's 'Star Wars' rakes in $14.1 million in opening day sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A visitor takes a picture of character Yoda from the Star Wars film series during a press preview for the exhibit "Star Wars Identities" at the MAK museum in Vienna, Austria, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” billed as the biggest movie release of the year, raked in $14.1 million in ticket sales on its opening day in some international markets.

The movie opened at a number of European markets, including France, Italy, Sweden and Belgium, on Thursday.

Star Wars is expected to haul in between $180 million and $223 million in the United States and Canada from its Thursday night debut through Sunday, according to experts.

Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
