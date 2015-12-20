FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German church hosts galactic service to celebrate Star Wars release
December 20, 2015

German church hosts galactic service to celebrate Star Wars release

BERLIN (Reuters) - Children carried toy lightsabers to a church in Berlin and some of the congregation dressed up as Darth Vader on Sunday to mark the release of the new Star Wars movie with a service on Sunday.

At the terracotta-brick Zion Church, an organist played the movie series’ theme and Ulrike Garve, a vicar in training, opened the Protestant service with the words “The wait is over - the Force has awakened!”

A screen set up next to the altar showed a clip from a Star Wars movie in which Luke Skywalker fights off Darth Vader and declares to The Emperor that he will never turn to the Dark Side.

Garve and fellow vicar in training Lucas Ludewig, fans of the seven-part epic space movie series, said Skywalker’s actions showed it was important to eschew violence.

Speaking to a packed church with capacity for 500 people, they said this was also a message found in the New Testament of the Christian Bible, in which some passages refer to overcoming evil with good.

“The more we talked about it, the more parallels we discovered between Christian traditions and the movies,” said Garve. “We wanted to make churchgoers aware of these analogies.”

Some on social media called the service “sinful” and “disgraceful”. But priest Eva-Maria Menard, who is mentor to the two trainees, said: “We need to address contemporary issues or our faith will not be able to carry us through it.”

Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

