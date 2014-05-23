FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Star Wars' spin-off to be directed by 'Godzilla' filmmaker
#Entertainment News
May 23, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

'Star Wars' spin-off to be directed by 'Godzilla' filmmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Director of the movie Gareth Edwards poses at the premiere of "Godzilla" at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - With J.J. Abrams kicking off the first of three new “Star Wars” films, Disney announced on Thursday that “Godzilla” filmmaker Gareth Edwards will direct a separate spin-off installment of the franchise, scheduled for December 2016.

The yet-to-be-titled “Star Wars” film, which is being written by “The Book of Eli” screenwriter Gary Whitta, is being described as a stand-alone movie in addition to the next three installments beginning with Abrams’s “Star Wars: Episode VII,” to be released in December 2015.

British director Edwards made his feature film debut with his re-imagining of “Godzilla,” which stormed the North American box office with $93.2 million in sales over the past weekend.

Walt Disney Co purchased “Star Wars” creator George Lucas’s production company LucasFilm for $4.05 billion in 2012 and announced it would release spin-off films between the releases of three new films in the popular sci-fi series.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
