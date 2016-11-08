Touring 'Star Wars Identities' exhibition comes to London

LONDON (Reuters) - The "Star Wars" universe comes to London this month as part of a touring exhibition where fans of the hugely successful sci-fi saga can get up close with the franchise's famous characters.

"Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition" features around 200 props, costumes, models and artwork from the original "Star Wars" films by George Lucas as well as an interactive quest where visitors can create a "Star Wars" identity.

Preparations were under way on Tuesday ahead of next week's opening at London's O2 venue, with organizers opening a crate carrying a puppet of the much-loved Yoda character and putting it on display.

The exhibition, previously in Munich, will run in the British capital until September 2017.