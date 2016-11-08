Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (LMNA) registrar Nicole Manis, from San Francisco, helps unpack the Yoda puppet used in the original movies, at the Star Wars Identities exhibition at the 02 in London, Britain, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (LMNA) registrar Kathy Smeaton, from San Rafael, helps unpack the Yoda puppet used in the original movies, at the Star Wars Identities exhibition at the 02 in London, Britain, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The Yoda puppet used in the original movies, is seen at the Star Wars Identities exhibition at the 02 in London, Britain, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Lucas Museum of Narrative Art (LMNA) registrar Kathy Smeaton, from San Rafael, helps unpack the Yoda puppet used in the original movies, at the Star Wars Identities exhibition at the 02 in London, Britain, November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON The "Star Wars" universe comes to London this month as part of a touring exhibition where fans of the hugely successful sci-fi saga can get up close with the franchise's famous characters.

"Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition" features around 200 props, costumes, models and artwork from the original "Star Wars" films by George Lucas as well as an interactive quest where visitors can create a "Star Wars" identity.

Preparations were under way on Tuesday ahead of next week's opening at London's O2 venue, with organizers opening a crate carrying a puppet of the much-loved Yoda character and putting it on display.

The exhibition, previously in Munich, will run in the British capital until September 2017.

(Reporting by Will Russell; Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Hugh Lawson)