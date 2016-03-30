FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harrison Ford uses the force for good
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 30, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

Harrison Ford uses the force for good

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK - The battered leather jacket worn by Harrison Ford in the latest “Star Wars” movie has been put up for auction in New York to help a cause dear to the actor’s heart. Ford, 73, signed and donated Han Solo’s  “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” jacket to help raise money for research into epilepsy – a condition he recently revealed that his adult daughter Georgia Ford suffers from.

Harrison said he was impressed with the work done by the FACES (Finding a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures) unit at New York University’s Langone Medical Center. “I hope this jacket will provide some means to further that exploration. This is  a cause that is near and dear to me and unlike the cynical Han Solo, I’ve got a good feeling about this,” he said.

Harrison told reporters earlier in March that his daughter Georgia, 26, had suffered seizures since she was a child and that doctors at the Langone Medical center had finally diagnosed epilepsy as the cause some eight years ago.

Bidding for the leather jacket stood at $33,000 on Wednesday (March 30) and the online auction continues until April 11 at the website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.