FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mark Hamill storms Hollywood Boulevard for charity
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 4, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Mark Hamill storms Hollywood Boulevard for charity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, actor Mark Hamill went undercover as a stormtrooper on Hollywood Boulevard to support a charity push.

A video on YouTube shows the Luke Skywalker actor putting on a stormtrooper outfit in a studio before hitting the famed boulevard.

“The last time anybody saw me in a stormtrooper outfit was when we rescued the princess off the Death Star,” Hamill says in the video, referring to his appearance in 1977’s “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope”.

Hamill donned the costume to share a message about a charity push, in which should people donate at least $10 to Omaze.com’s Star Wars: Force for Change campaign, they could win VIP tickets to the upcoming “Star Wars” premiere in Los Angeles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.