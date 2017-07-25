FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 6:03 PM / 41 minutes ago

Maze the force be with you: Star Wars design cut into UK maze

1 Min Read

YORK, England (Reuters) - A farmer in northern England has marked the 40th anniversary of the Star Wars films by creating a maze in the shape of some of the franchise's most notable characters.

When viewed from above, Tom Pearcy's maze in York features depictions of the Death Star as well as characters Darth Vader, C-3PO, Han Solo and Chewbacca.

He said he could not resist creating a Star Wars design given the anniversary and Harrison Ford's 75th birthday on July 13, but expressed concerns for the galaxy's safety.

"We've also got the world's biggest ever Death Star built in the maze, so we are hoping it's not going to destroy anything in the next couple of months", he told Reuters.

York Maze, open in the summer and at Halloween, covers approximately 15 acres (6 hectares) and has featured designs from Star Trek, James Bond and Harry Potter in the past.

Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London, editing by Larry King

