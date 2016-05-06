FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obamas celebrate 'Star Wars Day'
#Entertainment News
May 6, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Obamas celebrate 'Star Wars Day'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle celebrated international Star Wars Day on Wednesday (May 4) by dancing with Star Wars characters in the White House. Video of the Obamas dancing with two of the stormtrooper characters from the film franchise - plus robot R2-D2 - appeared on the White House website. Star Wars enthusiasts marked the day celebrating the space saga by chanting or tweeting “May the Fourth Be With You”, a play on the films’ catchphrase “May the force be with you”.

Reporting by Saskia O’Donoghue

