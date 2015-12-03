FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
December 3, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

Sotheby's to hold 'Star Wars' collectibles sale in NY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” nears its highly-anticipated release, Sotheby’s is giving fans of the sci-fi franchise the chance to own a piece of movie history.

The auction house is holding a sale of “Star Wars” collectibles in New York with original action figures, prop replicas and memorabilia.

“This is a great auction, there’s almost 400 figures from the vintage line from 1977 to 1985 which is a huge amount of both quantity and variety,” James Gallo, owner of Toy and Comic Heaven who served as a consultant for Sotheby’s for the sale, said.

“There’s also approximately 100 master replica items, helmets, blasters that were made off the original prop mold. So it’s a large amount of ‘Star Wars’ items in one sale.”

The collection comes from “Star Wars” fan NIGO, a Japanese designer said to have amassed the items over several decades.

The online only sale will take place on Dec. 11.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
