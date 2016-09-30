All-star cast for new sci-fi series 'Westworld'
LONDON An all-star cast, including Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris and Thandie Newton, come together in television drama "Westworld", an HBO sci-fi thriller series inspired by Michael Crichton's 1973 film.
LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 Disney has launched a new line of "Star Wars" figurines that are replicas of characters in the upcoming "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" movie, the first standalone film from the hugely popular sci-fi franchise hitting cinemas in December.
The movie, starring "The Theory of Everything" actress Felicity Jones and Oscar winner Forest Whitaker, follows a group of rebels fighting for freedom in the "Star Wars" universe.
Disney, which bought "Star Wars" creator George Lucas' Lucasfilm Ltd in 2012, also launched on Friday a contest for fans to make homemade films with the toys though little has been given away about the movie.
The winners will see their work and a screening of "Rogue One" at Lucasfilm' San Francisco headquarters.
(Reporting By Rollo Ross, editing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Deepa Babington)
LOS ANGELES Disney's "Queen of Katwe" isn't just the true story of Ugandan chess champion Phiona Mutesi overcoming overwhelming odds stacked against her; it's also a rare uplifting tale from the African continent.
PARIS Rainbows, flowers and birds dominated Manish Arora's colorful collection at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, with the Indian designer offering plenty of vibrant prints and intricate embroidery for women next spring.