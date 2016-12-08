Actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling place their footprints in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling show their hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Ryan Gosling shows his hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Emma Stone shows her hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The handprints, footprints and signatures of actors Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are pictured in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling show their hands after placing them in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling place their handprints in cement during a ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Actors Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling left their literal mark in Hollywood on Wednesday as their hands and feet were imprinted in cement, in support of their most recent role playing lovers aspiring for success in the modern-day musical "La La Land."

The two actors pressed their hands and feet into cement at the famed TCL Chinese Theater, where the ground is embedded with slabs of concrete bearing prints of hands and feet belonging to many of Hollywood's biggest names, such as Marilyn Monroe, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

Stone, 28, said she had visited the Chinese Theater when she moved to Hollywood at age 15, and found that her hands were "an exact match" for "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" actress Jane Russell.

"If you're looking for a Jane Russell hand-double, I'm your girl," she quipped.

"This is just an incredible experience and making this movie was an incredible experience, so what a place to get to commemorate that," she added.

Gosling, 36, joked, "I'm still, I guess, not completely convinced that we're not going to be arrested for vandalism, but I'm going to take your word for it that we're allowed to do this."

"La La Land," about an aspiring actress and jazz musician falling in love while trying to succeed in Los Angeles, is considered an Oscar front-runner, with critics praising Stone and Gosling's performances.

The hand and feet ceremony came after the film's Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, where writer-director Damien Chazelle praised the two stars.

"I think they combine sort of old Hollywood glamour with a modern sensibility and they just speak the same language as actors so I was so gifted to work with them individually and as a pair," Chazelle said.

"La La Land" opens in U.S. theaters in limited release on Friday before opening wide on Dec. 16.

(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Leslie Adler)