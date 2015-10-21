Mulligan walks red carpet for "Suffragette" premiere

BEVERLY HILLS - “Suffragette” actress Carey Mulligan called it fortuitous that the drama detailing the history of woman’s voting rights arrives in cinemas amid added focus on woman’s equality and the feminist movement.

“I think it’ s overdue telling this story, I think it’s taken 100 years to tell this story, which seems crazy because it is the story of our basic civil rights,” Mulligan said at the film’s Beverly Hills premiere on Tuesday.

“All these conversations that are happening about the gender pay gap and woman’s rights and woman’s issues are overdue as well. It all seems to be coming to a head at the same time, which is fortuitous.”

The topic of equal pay for actors and actresses has gained traction since Jennifer Lawrence last week penned an essay in which she said she’s had it with trying to be “adorable” when it comes to sexism in Hollywood and equal pay for women.

Mulligan also took time to speak about her female co-stars in “Suffragette” which include Meryl Streep, Helena Bonham Carter and Anne-Marie Duff.

“Working with the cast was amazing,” she said. “I have never worked with so many woman, which was a unique experience.”

“Suffragette”, out already in the UK, hits U.S. cinemas on Friday.