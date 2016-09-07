NEW YORK Clint Eastwood directs Oscar winner Tom Hanks in "Sully", a biographical drama about the pilot behind the 2009 successful emergency plane landing in the Hudson River.
On January 15, 2009, Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger landed U.S. Airways Flight 1549 in the river after both engines lost thrust after the aircraft struck a flock of geese following take-off from New York's LaGuardia airport.
All 155 passengers and crew survived and the event was dubbed the "Miracle on the Hudson".
Hanks portrays the pilot in the movie while "Olympus Has Fallen" actor Aaron Eckhart plays his co-pilot Jeff Skiles.
"I wanted it to be just like it was and that's pretty close to what it was," Eastwood said at the film's premiere in New York on Tuesday. "I fly a little bit too so I know what a water landing looks like and feels like."
"Sully" hits cinemas worldwide from Thursday.
(Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Entertainment News
'Blade Runner' sequel 'an insane project': director Villeneuve
VENICE Canadian director Denis Villeneuve says making a sequel to 1982 cult film "Blade Runner", in which Harrison Ford hunted down humanoids, is "an insane project" but that it is one the way nonetheless.
Dornan, Murphy tackle WWII roles for thriller 'Anthropoid'
LONDON "Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan joins "Peaky Blinders" actor Cillian Murphy for a World War Two thriller about the assassination of one of the main architects of the Holocaust.
NY Fashion Week adapts to changing designer needs, business models
NEW YORK New looks on the runway at New York Fashion Week will be met with changes behind the scenes as designers tweak their shows and schedules to meet the needs and expectations of digitally engaged consumers.