Katie Couric and husband John Molner attend the New York premiere of the film 'Sully' in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Actor Sam Huntington attends the New York premiere of the film 'Sully' in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Actor Max Adler and wife Jennifer Bronstein attend the New York premiere of the film 'Sully' in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Captain Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger attends the New York premiere of the film 'Sully' in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Director Clint Eastwood and girlfriend Christina Sandera attend the New York premiere of the film 'Sully' in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Actor Tom Hanks and his wife actress Rita Wilson attend the New York premiere of the film 'Sully' in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Actor Aaron Eckhart (L), Captain Chesley 'Sully' Sullenberger (2nd L), director Clint Eastwood (2nd R), and actor Tom Hanks (R) attend the New York premiere of the film 'Sully' in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

NEW YORK Clint Eastwood directs Oscar winner Tom Hanks in "Sully", a biographical drama about the pilot behind the 2009 successful emergency plane landing in the Hudson River.

On January 15, 2009, Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger landed U.S. Airways Flight 1549 in the river after both engines lost thrust after the aircraft struck a flock of geese following take-off from New York's LaGuardia airport.

All 155 passengers and crew survived and the event was dubbed the "Miracle on the Hudson".

Hanks portrays the pilot in the movie while "Olympus Has Fallen" actor Aaron Eckhart plays his co-pilot Jeff Skiles.

"I wanted it to be just like it was and that's pretty close to what it was," Eastwood said at the film's premiere in New York on Tuesday. "I fly a little bit too so I know what a water landing looks like and feels like."

"Sully" hits cinemas worldwide from Thursday.

(Reporting By Reuters Television; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)