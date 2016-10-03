FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Liam Gallagher mocks absent Noel at premiere of Oasis film
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 3, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Liam Gallagher mocks absent Noel at premiere of Oasis film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - - Liam Gallagher, the brash frontman of British rock band Oasis, continued his sibling feud by mocking brother Noel for missing the world premiere of 'Supersonic', a documentary about the Manchester group.

The film, which shares its title with Oasis's 1994 debut single, charts the band's rise to fame with hits including "Live Forever" and "Wonderwall" before they split in 2009 when singer-songwriter Noel quit the group following a row with Liam.

The brothers have traded insults ever since and younger sibling Liam was again disparaging when asked if Noel would be joining him on the red carpet in London on Sunday.

"No he's probably in, like I said before, one of his really...really, really, really, really, really, really big houses, eating tofu and having a face peel. Isn't that right? Man of the people," Liam, 44, told Reuters.

Reporting by Lisa Keddie. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.