'Tale of Tales' role a 'dream come true', says Hayek

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Actress Salma Hayek teams up with Italian director Matteo Garrone for fantasy horror film "Tale of Tales," a collaboration she describes as a "dream come true."

The actress plays a queen desperate to have a baby in the movie, which also stars Vincent Cassel and John C. Reilly.

"I was a huge fan of Matteo and it was kind of like a dream come true," Hayek said at the film's London premiere on Wednesday night of the "Gomorrah" and "Reality" filmmaker.

"I was so, so happy when he called."

"Tale of Tales" hits UK and Irish cinemas on June 17.