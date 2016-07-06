Stars out for 'The Legend of Tarzan'

After nine months of intense workouts and meal plans to get into the strapping shape of vine-swinging jungle hero Tarzan, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard found a fitting way to decompress with his famous father, veteran Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard.

"My dad was shooting a miniseries in London at the time, and so I went straight to his house, and he loved to cook,” Skarsgard told Reuters at the London premiere of “The Legend of Tarzan” on Tuesday.

“I went straight to his house after wrap and spent four to five days on his couch just being fed. Incredible weekend.”

The new Tarzan film, based on the books by Edgar Rice Burroughs and out in UK theaters on July 6, is woven into the real life story of African-American historian George Washington Williams, who traveled to the Congo and condemned Belgium's King Leopold II for his harsh and brutal treatment of the Congolese people.

Tarzan has also appeared in numerous comic books since its debut, making the film the latest in a long line of recent comic book adaptations for the big screen. The film’s director David Yates, best known for directing four "Harry Potter" films, said the comic book genre is not yet in danger of tiring out audiences.

"I think the comic book genre will constantly evolve. Because it is a genre that contains stories and characters that can go in any direction so I as a place for theater it will probably be with us for a little bit longer yet,” he said. “Marvel do an amazing job and they're bright enough to take those worlds in different directions.”