a year ago
The cast of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' celebrates the film's world premiere in New York
May 23, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

The cast of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' celebrates the film's world premiere in New York

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Turtle power took over New York on Sunday as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles came out of the shadows to celebrate their return to the big screen.

Will Arnett led the cast of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” at the red carpet premiere at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Lead star Megan Fox, who plays dogged reporter April O’Neil, was absent due to illness. She is currently pregnant.  

"It's fun and it takes inspiration from all the different facets of the 'Turtles.' The live action films, the cartoons, the comics, everything. It feels like a 'Turtles' movie and we brought everyone to the party," said Stephen Amell, whose character Casey Jones teams up with April O’Neil to help the Turtles in their pursuit of enemy Shredder.

Joining the action comedy, which brings the comic book and cartoon heroes Michelangelo, Donatello, Leonardo, and Raphael to life as they fight to save the world, is Tyler Perry as mad scientist Baxter Stockman.

"People think he is a bad person or a mad scientist. He's just a really misunderstood guy," Perry said.

