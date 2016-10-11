FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

Affleck plays hero bookkeeper in The Accountant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Ben Affleck walked the red carpet at the premiere of his latest movie “The Accountant” in Los Angeles on Monday.

The American actor plays Christian Wolff, a small town accountant who secretly keeps the books for some of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations.

"This is a great movie. It’s very original, very fresh. I loved the concept and the character, so the whole thing was a lot of fun," Affleck told Reuters at the premiere.

Affleck’s co-stars include Anna Kendrick, John Lithgow, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

Addai-Robinson said Affleck's role showed that "somebody that's comfortable with numbers can also be sexy and own their profession. You've got to give a movie for the accountants out there so they can have their hero moments as well."

The film is scheduled for release on Friday.

Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Sophia Soo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
