Affleck plays hero bookkeeper in The Accountant

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Ben Affleck walked the red carpet at the premiere of his latest movie “The Accountant” in Los Angeles on Monday.

The American actor plays Christian Wolff, a small town accountant who secretly keeps the books for some of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations.

"This is a great movie. It’s very original, very fresh. I loved the concept and the character, so the whole thing was a lot of fun," Affleck told Reuters at the premiere.

Affleck’s co-stars include Anna Kendrick, John Lithgow, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

Addai-Robinson said Affleck's role showed that "somebody that's comfortable with numbers can also be sexy and own their profession. You've got to give a movie for the accountants out there so they can have their hero moments as well."

The film is scheduled for release on Friday.