Cast members (L-R) J.K. Simmons, Anna Kendrick, Ben Affleck, Cynthia Addai-Robinson and John Lithgow pose at the premiere of 'The Accountant' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Anna Kendrick poses at the premiere of 'The Accountant' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Gavin O'Connor and his wife Brooke Burns pose at the premiere of 'The Accountant' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Director Gavin O'Connor (L) greets cast members Ben Affleck (C) and John Lithgow at the premiere of 'The Accountant' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member J.K. Simmons and his wife Michelle Schumacher pose at the premiere of 'The Accountant' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Anna Kendrick poses at the premiere of 'The Accountant' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of 'The Accountant' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., October 10, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Ben Affleck walked the red carpet at the premiere of his latest movie “The Accountant” in Los Angeles on Monday.

The American actor plays Christian Wolff, a small town accountant who secretly keeps the books for some of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations.

"This is a great movie. It’s very original, very fresh. I loved the concept and the character, so the whole thing was a lot of fun," Affleck told Reuters at the premiere.

Affleck’s co-stars include Anna Kendrick, John Lithgow, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

Addai-Robinson said Affleck's role showed that "somebody that's comfortable with numbers can also be sexy and own their profession. You've got to give a movie for the accountants out there so they can have their hero moments as well."

The film is scheduled for release on Friday.

(Reporting by Reuters TV. Editing by Sophia Soo)