10 months ago
'Star Wars' actress takes on diverse role for Kazakh documentary
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 20, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 10 months ago

'Star Wars' actress takes on diverse role for Kazakh documentary

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Donning a different mantle from her breakout central role in the "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", British actress Daisy Ridley took to the red carpet as both narrator and executive producer for the documentary "The Eagle Huntress".

The story of a 13-year-old girl who trains to become the first female eagle hunter in Kazakhstan in decades, "The Eagle Huntress" stars a young Kazakh girl called Aisholpan, who also attended the premiere, a new experience for her.

"The first time I saw myself in the movie I was very excited to see it," Aisholpan explained. "It was funny and interesting but I didn't know it was going to be that big."

Already well-received at the Sundance Film Festival this year, "The Eagle Huntress" opens in theaters on limited release on November 2.

Reporting by Reuters TV, Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Michael Perry

