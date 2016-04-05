FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
April 5, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

'The Jungle Book' premieres with a 'wild' red carpet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - Disney gave “The Jungle Book” the star treatment on Monday, shutting down Hollywood Boulevard and turning the film’s red carpet premiere into an on location set straight out of the wild.

Based on Rudyard Kipling’s famed work and inspired by Disney’s 1967 classic animated film of the same name, the Jon Favreau directed movie blends live-action with computer-generated imagery.

“I feel relief because we’re done and I‘m proud,” Favreau said when asked about the pressure of re-booting a classic title.

“And I can’t wait to show it to most importantly the actors, who haven’t seen the finished product, a lot of them held back and didn’t want to see it until tonight. It’s like buying a Christmas present for somebody, wrapping it up and finally watching them open it.”

Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Lupita Nyong‘o, Scarlett Johansson are among the actors lending their voices to the film. “The Jungle Book” hits cinemas from April 7.

