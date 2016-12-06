First trailer of 'The Mummy' unwrapped

(Reuters) - Fans were given a first look at the rebooted adventure thriller "The Mummy", with the release of the film's action-packed, stunt-filled trailer.

Tom Cruise stars alongside Sofia Boutella and Russell Crowe in the rework of the 1999 box office hit, which originally featured Brendan Fraser and was followed by two sequels.

The trailer released on Monday shows Nick Morton - played by Cruise - caught up in a terrifying plane crash after discovering the body of the ancient Egyptian Princess Ahmanet, played by Boutella. The film, directed by Alex Kurtzman, will be released in June.