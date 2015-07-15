FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comedian Amy Schumer makes film screenwriter debut in 'Trainwreck'
July 15, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Comedian Amy Schumer makes film screenwriter debut in 'Trainwreck'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Actress Amy Schumer poses during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Comedian Amy Schumer makes her big screen debut as first-time feature-film screenwriter as well as leading lady in “Trainwreck”, a comedy about love, family and sport.

In the movie, Schumer’s character, magazine journalist Amy, finds herself falling in love with the subject of a profile piece she is writing -- sports physician Aaron, played by Bill Hader. Averse to monogamy, she learns about romance.

“I think this movie is kind of a love letter to my sister and the way that I realized that I was hurting myself and being destructive was through falling in love,” Schumer said at the film’s premiere in New York on Tuesday night.

Academy Award winning British actress Tilda Swinton plays Schumer’s boss, Dianna.

Sports players are well represented in the movie. American basketball stars LeBron James and Amar‘e Stoudemire have roles while former tennis pro Chris Evert and wrestler John Cena also make appearances.

The film was directed by Judd Apatow, of “This is 40”, “Knocked Up” and “The 40-Year Old Virgin” fame, who said he enjoyed guiding Schumer.

“I like the moment of discovery,” Apatow said. “It’s fun for me to help them try to crack the code of how they would work as a lead in a movie.”

“Trainwreck” opens in U.S. cinemas on Friday.

Reporting By Reuters Television in New York Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

