The Tribeca Film Festival turns 15

The marquee is seen at world premiere of the film "Live From New York" at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival, in New York April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - RTR4XIY7

NEW YORK - The Tribeca film festival kicked off its 15th year with an evening celebrating the meeting of glamor and art with a documentary about New York’s annual star-studded Met Gala. “The First Monday in May” looks at the behind the scenes preparations for the Gala, organized by American Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s costume exhibition curated by Andrew Bolton. It features appearances by Rihanna, and top designers including Jean-Paul Gaultier and Karl Lagerfeld .

Wintour said that although a lot of attention is given to the opening night and the party “what’s revealing about the documentary is Andrew Bolton’s genius.” Bolton, curator of the Met’s Costume Institute, said “we’re all about trying to put fashion within the wider artistic sort of realm. So for us it‘s… about trying to promote fashion as an art form.”

Jane Fonda, Tribeca festival co-founder Robert De Niro, designer Zac Posen and actress Chloe Grace Moretz were among the stars who came out for the opening night of the festival, which will showcase more than 200 feature films, documentaries, shorts, and talks with filmmakers over its 10-day run.