Anna Kendrick attends a photocall to promote the film Trolls at the London Eye, in London, Britain, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick attend a photocall to promote the film Trolls at the London Eye, in London, Britain, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Justin Timberlake attends a photocall to promote the film Trolls at the London Eye. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON "Trolls" stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick lit up the London Eye ferris wheel in the British capital on Thursday night in an array of colors as they promoted their new animation film.

The duo walked a rainbow carpet, along which cheering fans wore colorful wig replicas of the famed dolls' hair.

When asked about the upcoming U.S. election, Timberlake said: "Whoever wins, give us one of those", referring to the ferris wheel.

"Trolls" hits cinemas worldwide from Oct. 13.