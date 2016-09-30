Lady Gaga to perform Super Bowl 2017's halftime show
Grammy-Award winning pop singer Lady Gaga will play the halftime show at the 2017 Super Bowl, the musician and National Football League said on Thursday.
LONDON "Trolls" stars Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick lit up the London Eye ferris wheel in the British capital on Thursday night in an array of colors as they promoted their new animation film.
The duo walked a rainbow carpet, along which cheering fans wore colorful wig replicas of the famed dolls' hair.
When asked about the upcoming U.S. election, Timberlake said: "Whoever wins, give us one of those", referring to the ferris wheel.
"Trolls" hits cinemas worldwide from Oct. 13.
VIENNA U.S. rapper Freddie Gibbs was acquitted on Friday of sexually assaulting a woman in Austria, a Vienna court spokeswoman said.
LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 Disney has launched a new line of "Star Wars" figurines that are replicas of characters in the upcoming "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" movie, the first standalone film from the hugely popular sci-fi franchise hitting cinemas in December.