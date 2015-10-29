"Trumbo" premieres in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES - “Trumbo”, the film about Dalton Trumbo, premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday night, the same place where the screenwriter was blacklisted back in 1947.

“Breaking Bad” actor Bryan Cranston portrays Trumbo in the film, which follows his journey from a life as one of the world’s best paid screenwriters to being decried as a traitor, jailed and forced to write classics like “Roman Holiday” in secret.

“People are still alive who knew the man. In this case, we were very fortunate his daughters are alive and well, his daughter-in-law is alive and well and so their help was instrumental on this,” Cranston said.

The film, which also stars British actress Helen Mirren, is released in U.S. cinemas on Nov. 6.