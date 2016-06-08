FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costumes and a proposal as 'Warcraft' comes to China
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
June 8, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Costumes and a proposal as 'Warcraft' comes to China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Hundreds of “Warcraft” fans celebrated the release of a new film based on the popular video game in Shanghai on Tuesday night, with costumes as well as a marriage proposal.

Dressed as “World of Warcraft” characters, fans posed for photos before watching the movie, which brings the fantasy world explored in the role-playing game to cinema screens. One fan even proposed to his girlfriend to loud cheers from spectators.

“We met because of ‘Warcraft’. I want to take our relationship forward through ‘Warcraft’,” Xue Haokun said.

“I hope our love can last forever like ‘Warcraft’.”

Reporting By Reuters Television

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.