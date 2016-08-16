FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hill, Teller play arms dealers in 'War Dogs'
August 16, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Hill, Teller play arms dealers in 'War Dogs'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actors Jonah Hill and Miles Teller take on the roles of arms dealers in dramedy "War Dogs", the latest offering from "The Hangover" director Todd Phillips.

The movie, inspired by a true story, follows the pair as they get a $300 million deal through the U.S. Department of Defense to arm the Afghan military.

"We went all around the world (to shoot the movie) and that was kind of the most interesting and insane and probably helpful because this is what these guys actually did," Hill said at the movie's premiere in Los Angeles.

"I was out of my comfort zone for sure and I think it ultimately helped us a lot because that's what these guys had to do to pull this off. It's just such an insane story that I'm just shocked it actually happened."

"War Dogs" hits cinemas worldwide from Thursday.

Reporting By Reuters Television

