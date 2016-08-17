'War Dogs' finds drama, humor in Afghan arms deal

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A true story centered on the business of war gets a humorous twist in the movie "War Dogs," in which Jonah Hill and Miles Teller play a hapless pair of Americans who land a $300 million deal to supply the Afghan military with arms.

The film ranges from drama to action, crime and dark comedy.

"There are, like, gangster elements to it," said Teller, best known for the young adult sci-fi movie franchise "Divergent." "There's, like, heist, suspense elements of it. Definitely some action elements of it."

Director Todd Phillips, who found fame through raunchy male comedies such as "The Hangover," said the heart of "War Dogs" is the plight of people caught in the middle of huge events.

"I think there have been a lot of movies recently about the system is kind of rigged, and it's rigged against the little guy and I feel like, hopefully it fits into that kind of pantheon," Phillips said.

The movie showcases another, more serious, side to Hill, 32, who made his name in comedies like "Superbad."

"What I found really interesting was the idea that although I love living in America and wouldn't want to live anywhere else, that even with such a great country there are massive flaws with our government and our laws and stuff like that," he said. "And these guys really found a loophole in order to hustle their way to success in their minds."

"War Dogs" opens in U.S. theaters on Aug. 19.