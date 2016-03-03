Fey plays reporter in Afghanistan in "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot"

NEW YORK - Actress Tina Fey plays a reporter on assignment Afghanistan in her latest film “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”, based on journalist Kim Barker’s book “The Taliban Shuffle: Strange Days in Afghanistan and Pakistan”.

“My character in the movie, she makes a choice to kind of blow up her life, she’s stuck in her life and she makes the choice to jump and try something new,” Fey said at the film’s premiere in New York on Monday.

The movie also stars Margot Robbie, Martin Freeman, Alfred Molina and Billy Bob Thornton. It hits U.S. cinemas on Friday.