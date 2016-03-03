FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fey plays reporter in Afghanistan in "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot"
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
March 3, 2016 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

Fey plays reporter in Afghanistan in "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Actress Tina Fey plays a reporter on assignment Afghanistan in her latest film “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot”, based on journalist Kim Barker’s book “The Taliban Shuffle: Strange Days in Afghanistan and Pakistan”.

“My character in the movie, she makes a choice to kind of blow up her life, she’s stuck in her life and she makes the choice to jump and try something new,” Fey said at the film’s premiere in New York on Monday.

The movie also stars Margot Robbie, Martin Freeman, Alfred Molina and Billy Bob Thornton. It hits U.S. cinemas on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.