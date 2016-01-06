FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Entertainment News
January 6, 2016 / 10:17 PM / 2 years ago

Writers Guild nominations revealed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Writers Guild of America on Wednesday unveiled its nominees for this year’s best original and adapted screenplays awards.

The screenwriters for Cold War drama “Bridge of Spies”, Catholic Church abuse probe drama “Spotlight”, action thriller “Sicario”, N.W.A. biopic “Straight Outta Compton” and comedy “Trainwreck” will compete for the best original screenplay prize.

For adapted screenplays, the writers of Wall Street comedy “The Big Short”, space adventure “The Martian”, lesbian drama “Carol”, Apple CEO biopic “Steve Jobs” and Hollywood blacklist movie “Trumbo” were nominated.

The Writers Guild of America will present the awards on Feb. 13.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
