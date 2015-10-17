FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michae Caine discusses his lead role in 'Youth'
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
October 17, 2015 / 12:16 AM / 2 years ago

Michae Caine discusses his lead role in 'Youth'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON - Michael Caine plays a retired orchestra conductor having a late-life crisis in “Youth”, taking on the lead role in the drama, which the British actor says is an unusual step for him these days.

The 82-year old says there were several reasons why he decided to take on the role in the Paolo Sorrentino-directed film.

”Well for a start it was Paolo who just won an Academy Award, and it was written for me,” he said at the Thursday screening of “Youth” at the London Film Festival.

“… The most amazing thing about it was, it was called ‘Youth’ and I‘m starring in it … It’s one of the best scripts I’d had and I usually don’t play leading parts in movies anymore, because I‘m too lazy, but this one I had to do it.”

The film also stars Harvey Keitel, Rachel Weisz, Paul Dano and Jane Fonda.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.