#Entertainment News
February 3, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

The pouting male models are back for 'Zoolander 2'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cast member U.S. actor Ben Stiller February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BERLIN - Male models Derek and Hansel are back. “Zoolander 2”, the sequel to the 2001 hit comedy, premiered in Berlin on Tuesday night, with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson reprising their popular roles.

The duo were joined on the red carpet by co-stars Penelope Cruz and Will Ferrell, who returns as the villainous Mugatu.

“It was obviously great to work in a city like Rome and to be kind of back together with Ben and Owen and that sort of thing but it was a pretty tight schedule,” Ferrell said.

“There were a lot of days where you’re running around and wearing some uncomfortable corset you can’t breathe in. And I had people sticking pens in me, things like that. So it’s not really a funny story but it’s a painful story. But for your art you sometimes have to suffer.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
