The pouts are back: "Zoolander" sequel trailer released

When actors Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson made a surprise return to the catwalk at Paris fashion week in March, movie fans instantly knew the 2001 hit comedy “Zoolander” was getting a sequel.Paramount pictures have now released the trailer, offering a first look at the ongoing adventures of the hapless male models Derek (Stiller) and Hansel (Wilson).The original, which was a spin-off of a VH-1 skit by Stiller, told the story of Derek, who teams up with his arch-nemesis Hansel to thwart a plan by the evil fashion mogul Mugatu (Will Ferrell) using only their skills at modelling.Stiller once again writes and directs the sequel which sees the models face off against Mugatu a second time and features appearances by big celebrity names such as Penelope Cruz, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kristen Wiig, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Lewis Hamilton.Also back are the models’ signature poses, with “Le Tigre”, “Magnum” and “Blue Steel” all featuring in the trailer.“Zoolander 2” goes on release globally from mid-February.