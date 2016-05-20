Celebrities join forces at amfAR gala on French Riviera

ANTIBES, France, May 20 (Reuters) - - Actor Orlando Bloom, Oscar winner Helen Mirren and socialite Paris Hilton were among the celebrities rubbing shoulders at the star-studded amfARgala on the French Riviera on Thursday for a dinner and auction that raised $25 million for the Foundation for AIDS Research.

The Cinema Against Aids event, held during the annual Cannes Film Festival, sees celebrities auction off and bid for various items. In a tweet on Friday, amfAR said more than $25 million was raised at the gala.