FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil is divided, laments Brazilian director in Cannes
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 18, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil is divided, laments Brazilian director in Cannes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CANNES, France (Reuters) - The Brazilian director Kleber Mendoca Filho, whose film “Aquarius” was critically acclaimed at the Cannes festival, expressed concern on Wednesday that his country was increasingly divided after the suspension of the president last week.

Interim President Michel Temer was sworn into office after Dilma Rousseff was suspended on Thursday by the Senate while she is tried on charges of breaking budget rules.

“(The situation) is bringing out the worst on both sides and particularly on the right side with notions of fascism,” said Mendonca Filho.

One of Temer’s first measures was to eliminate the ministry of culture.

On Tuesday, Mendoca Filho and his team staged a protest on the red carpet ahead of the film’s premiere. “It was very important to take this international platform here to expose what’s happening in Brazil,” said actress Sonia Braga.

“People in Congress say women should not work because they get pregnant and things like that, shocking ideas like that. And the ministry of culture being extinguished last week,” said Mendonca Filho.

“Wrong month to extinguish the ministry of culture because a film made by public funds is representing Brazil in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.”

“Aquarius”, the story of a 65-year-old woman engaged in a battle with a company that wants to buy her apartment in Recife after it bought off the rest of the building, received critical acclaim after its premiere on Tuesday and is one of 21 films competing for the Palme d‘Or.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Dominic Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.