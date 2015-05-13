French Deneuve film opens Cannes Festival

CANNES, France (Reuters) - A raw tale of France’s juvenile justice system starring Catherine Deneuve kicked off the 68th Cannes International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Emmanuelle Bercot’s “La Tete Haute” (“Standing Tall”) was shown to a packed Theatre Lumiere after last year’s winner of the Best Actress prize at Cannes, Hollywood star Julianne Moore, declared the festival open.

Also on the red carpet were jury members Sienna Miller and Jake Gyllenhaal, as well as “La Tete Haute” actors Deneuve, Benoit Magimel, Sara Forestier and Rod Paradot.

This year’s festival will pay tribute to the late Ingrid Bergman, who would have turned 100 this year, and the feature film jury is chaired by American writer-directors Joel and Ethan Coen.

Moore received her award, for her performance in “Maps to the Stars”, from French actor Lambert Wilson, having been unable to attend the award ceremony last year.

